Search

06 May 2022

Stephen Quinn to be assessed as Mansfield get ready to take on Forest Green

Stephen Quinn to be assessed as Mansfield get ready to take on Forest Green

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 4:25 PM

Stephen Quinn will be assessed for Mansfield ahead of their clash with Forest Green.

The midfielder picked up a hip injury in the win against Crawley last month and will be checked.

James Perch came in and started at right-back in place of Quinn, while George Lapslie moved into midfield.

Captain Ollie Clarke started on the bench for the Salford game after being sidelined with a groin injury and could get minutes against Rovers.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Forest Green as they travel to the One Call Stadium.

The only long-term absentee for the side is Matty Stevens, who ruptured his ACL and brought his season to an end.

Although they are already promoted, Forest Green will be aiming to finish as league champions with the title race running down to the final day.

There is only one point separating Rovers and top-of-the-table Exeter in the race to become League Two champions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media