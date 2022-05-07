Search

07 May 2022

Barnet edge win to extend Weymouth’s winless National League run to 15 games

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 6:55 PM

Barnet extended Weymouth’s winless run in the Vanarama National League to 15 games with a 2-1 victory at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Weymouth, who are already relegated, have not won since mid-February and fell behind moments before half-time when Adam Marriott scored a penalty.

Ephron Mason-Clark was fouled in the box by Tom Blair, with Marriott duly tucking the spot-kick home in the 45th minute.

Sean Shields and Bradley Ash both had attempts to equalise before the half-time whistle blew, but Aymen Azaze was alert at his near post to deny Weymouth.

The Bees wasted little time adding to their lead in the second half. Teddy Howe cut the ball back to Daniel Powell, who tapped in from close range after 48 minutes.

Weymouth pulled a goal back with 18 minutes remaining when Nathan Carlyle lashed the ball into the top corner, but their wait for a victory goes on.

News

