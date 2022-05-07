Search

07 May 2022

Bradford end season on winning note with victory over Carlisle

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 6:55 PM

Bradford ended the season with a third win a row, a 2-0 victory over Carlisle, on an emotional afternoon at Valley Parade.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of the 56 people who died in the Valley Parade fire disaster on May 11, 1985, and the captains of both sides laid wreaths on the centre circle.

The 18,283 crowd, including 1,668 visiting fans, was a record for a fourth-tier match at the stadium.

Bradford were rewarded for a bright start by going ahead in the 13th minute as Lee Angol, fresh from signing a new one-year contract this week, diverted Charles Vernam’s shot past goalkeeper Mark Howard.

Bradford kept up the pressure and Jamie Walker twice came close to increasing their lead, both chances coming from crosses from right-back Luke Hendrie.

Walker, on loan from Hearts, first saw his shot blocked and then Howard saved the rebound in the 19th minute.

Four minutes later Howard turned the ball over the crossbar at full stretch.

Bradford keeper Alex Bass was rarely troubled, although he was called into action in the 28th minute by a 20-yard shot from former Bantams player Jordan Gibson.

Carlisle pressed hard for an equaliser at the start of the second half but created few clear-cut chances and Walker increased Bradford’s lead in the 70th minute.

The goal came less than a minute after Carlisle had had an appeal for a penalty turned down when Hendrie tangled with Kristian Dennis.

Bradford went straight down the other end and Walker took a short pass from Dion Pereira before scoring with a low right-footed shot.

