Dmitry Bivol retains light-heavyweight belt with unanimous win over Saul Alvarez

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.

Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.

Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.

After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.

The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).

Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.”

It comes after the Mexican (57-2-2, 39 KOs) became the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion with victory over Caleb Plant in November.