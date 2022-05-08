Barry Bannan bidding to return for Sheffield Wednesday in Sunderland showdown

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is confident captain Barry Bannan will be available for his side’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland.

Bannan featured in Friday night’s 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light despite having picked up an injury in the last game of the regular season against Portsmouth.

Moore does not expect to have any new injury concerns as his side look to battle back from their first-leg deficit.

Jack Hunt could return at right-back after being surprisingly dropped on Friday, while Josh Windass is an option to replace Saido Berahino in attack.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil will give midfielder Nathan Broadhead every chance to feature as the Black Cats look to build on Friday’s win.

The on-loan Everton player missed out with a muscle problem and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Hillsborough clash.

Like Moore, Neil does not expect any additional injury concerns in the wake of Friday’s hard-fought victory.

Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton are among those pressing to start should Neil decide to shuffle his line-up.