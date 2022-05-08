Search

08 May 2022

Wrexham beat Stockport to take National League promotion battle to final day

Wrexham beat Stockport to take National League promotion battle to final day

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 3:55 PM

Ollie Palmer scored twice as Wrexham beat Stockport 3-0 to leapfrog their rivals into top spot in the National League.

Wrexham now lead on goal difference but Stockport have a game in hand and will still secure automatic promotion if they win their two remaining fixtures.

County had hoped to secure the title in north Wales but Paul Mullin came close to opening the scoring for Wrexham from an overhead kick.

Paddy Madden missed a chance for the visitors before Palmer headed Wrexham in front in the 34th minute by heading home a Ben Tozer throw.

Mullin latched onto a pass from Jordan Davies to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time and Palmer headed home a Davies free-kick two minutes into the second period.

Wrexham were in cruise control for the remainder of the game as they look to next weekend’s final game at Dagenham with renewed hope of securing a return to the Football League.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media