Search

26 May 2022

Andrew Strauss sets five-year goal for England men’s side to rule all formats

Andrew Strauss sets five-year goal for England men’s side to rule all formats

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 6:42 PM

Sir Andrew Strauss aims to make the England men’s team “the best in the world at all formats” within the next five years.

The former England captain and director of cricket is overseeing a high performance review into English cricket, with Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth among a “wide range of experts” taking part.

While England are one-day international world champions and ranked second in 50-over and T20 cricket, the red-ball side are bottom of the World Test Championship, winning just one of their last 17 matches.

A wide-ranging investigation will look into domestic structures and whether the county system properly prepares England sides for international cricket but Strauss insisted there are “no hidden agendas”.

He wrote on the England and Wales Cricket Board website: “We want to set an ambitious and clear goal – to become the best in the world at all formats of the men’s game within the next five years.

“We’re prepared to question everything we’re currently doing and ask ‘is there a better way of doing it?’ I make no apology for wanting to be bold. This includes looking outwards to see what we can learn from other sports. A wide range of experts are giving us their insight as part of this.

“I read a lot of speculation about the domestic competition structure. Of course, this is an important part of the picture, but it’s not the only part. The review is designed to look at the high performance system in its entirely, including the England men’s pathway and our high performance set-up.

“And let’s be clear – we have no pre-built solution. At this stage the project is only just starting. There are no hidden agendas. I wouldn’t be bothering to carry out a review if I was already sitting here with specific proposals for change.”

Strauss wants proposals that can be voted on by September to give the counties and England time to prepare for any changes that could come into force ahead of the 2023 season.

Brailsford, currently the director of sport at cycling team Ineos, is the former performance director of British Cycling, while Ashworth is the ex-Football Association director of elite development.

The pair are being joined on the evaluation by Kate Baker, director of performance at UK Sport, Simon Timson, Manchester City’s performance director and Penny Hughes, ex-chair of Aston Martin.

The ECB’s director of men’s cricket Rob Key, Durham director of cricket Marcus North, Professional Cricketers’ Association operations director Daryl Mitchell and England men’s performance director Mo Bobat are the the figures from within the sport who will be involved in the assessment.

Strauss intends to speak to more people in the next few weeks to gain an understanding of views from different backgrounds and hear from supporters, as well as engaging with those from the domestic game who can “check and challenge the process”.

Strauss added: “I believe we can all work together through this review to achieve a shared goal – because ultimately we all want our England teams to be successful.

“And that success isn’t just for the sake of it, it’s for the good of the whole game because international success helps grow the sport of cricket in England and Wales.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media