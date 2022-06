England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands

Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England’s third and final one-day international against the Netherlands as a precautionary measure due to a minor groin injury.

Jos Buttler will captain the side as they seek a clean sweep over their opponents having wrapped up a series win on Sunday.

Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper.

The final match of the series! 😎 Register for free to watch 👇 🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 22, 2022

He admitted before the series got under way he was managing the injury, which he first suffered while on duty with Middlesex in the Vitality Blast last month.

Alongside left-arm seamer Reece Topley, he skipped Tuesday’s optional training session.

Missing the last ODI caps a forgettable past week for Morgan, who was out for a golden duck in England’s world-record 498 for four last Friday before a seven-ball nought on Sunday.

David Payne will come in for his maiden England appearance in place of Topley, while Sam Curran comes in for Morgan, with the tourists carding Moeen Ali at six.

England’s stand-in skipper Buttler won the toss and elected to field first.

The Netherlands also made a couple of changes as Fred Klaassen and Paul Van Meekeren replaced Shane Snater and Vivian Kingma, with Scott Edwards once again leading the Dutch following Pieter Seelaar’s retirement on Sunday.