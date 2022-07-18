Search

18 Jul 2022

5 overseas athletes likely to cause a stir at this summer’s Commonwealth Games

18 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

Despite the summer’s hectic sporting schedule, a host of top stars are still set to descend on Birmingham for this month’s Commonwealth Games.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five athletes from abroad who are most likely to cause a stir as they look to add to their already-impressive list of sporting achievements.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic medallist has indicated her intention to compete in the women’s 100m in Birmingham, raising the mouthwatering prospect of going head-to-head with her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah, who pipped her to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith. Fraser-Pryce has yet to mark her career with an individual Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Peace Proscovia

The Ugandan captain is expected to be one of the stars of the women’s netball competition as her team look to muscle in on medal contention. One of the most recognisable female athletes in her country, The 6ft 4ins Proscovia has played for clubs in both Australia and the UK, and currently has a contract with Super League club Surrey Storm.

Matthew Glaetzer

The Australian track cycling star soared to three gold medals on the Gold Coast but took an enforced break after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer the following year. Glaetzer battled back to make the Tokyo Olympic team – where he took some heat for his tactics in the keirin finals – and will be one of the major medal contenders once again in Birmingham.

Ellyse Perry

Perry is one of the true superstars of women’s cricket and is set to light up the inaugural competition in Birmingham. The all-rounder, who has shrugged off a recent back injury, is the first Australian to represent their country in both a cricket and football World Cup, having achieved the latter at the 2011 event in Germany.

Jerry Tuwai

The Fijian superstar led his country to unprecedented success with Rugby Sevens gold in both Rio and Tokyo. Named World Sevens player of the year in 2019, Tuwai shows no signs of fading at the age of 33 and will expect to muscle his nation to more success in Birmingham.

