30 Jul 2022

Adam Peaty starts Commonwealth title defence on day two of Birmingham 2022

30 Jul 2022 1:03 AM

Adam Peaty will star at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Saturday as he begins the defence of his Commonwealth Games 100 metres breaststroke title.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the action to watch on day two in Birmingham.

Peaty power

All eyes will be on Adam Peaty in the heat and semi-final of the event he has made his own.

Peaty’s participation in Birmingham had been left in doubt by a broken foot, but the 27-year-old declared himself fully fit and determined to defend his title in the first of four events he plans on competing in at the Games.

King Carlin?

Saturday could be the day for the Scots to shine in the velodrome.

Jack Carlin will be among the favourites in the men’s keirin but must beat Australia’s two-time defending champion Matthew Glaetzer, while John Archibald will aim to build on his 2018 silver in the men’s individual pursuit.

Claudia’s comeback

It is eight years since Claudia Fragapane swept on to the scene at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by securing four gold medals.

After a series of injury setbacks, the Bristol 24-year-old will be joined by local favourite Alice Kinsella as she looks to lead England to victory in the women’s team event.

Alex Yee grabbed England’s first gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he held off New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in a dramatic finish to the men’s triathlon at Sutton Park.

Yee had been trailing his rival going into the run but Wilde was forced to serve a 10-second penalty, allowing Yee to charge through and add to the silver medal he won in Tokyo last year.

Joe Fraser defied a ruptured appendix and a broken foot to lead England to a successful defence of their men’s team gymnastics title.

Fraser also qualified for four individual finals in a dominant performance that saw them beat silver medallists Canada by more than 13 points.

James Hall topped the qualifying standings for the all-around competition, while Jake Jarman, Giarni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch also booked final places.

