30 Jul 2022

Silver for Jack Carlin as Joe Truman is taken to hospital after high-speed crash

Silver for Jack Carlin as Joe Truman is taken to hospital after high-speed crash

30 Jul 2022 8:55 PM

Jack Carlin won men’s keirin silver for Scotland but only after seeing his former housemate Joe Truman knocked unconscious in a frightening high-speed crash.

England’s Truman had nowhere to go when Australian Matthew Glaetzer touched wheels with Carlin in the second round of the event, with Glaetzer falling in front of Truman who went straight over the top and hit his head.

The 24-year-old initially lay motionless on the infield of the velodrome as medical staff rushed to his aid, and was then helped away in a wheelchair receiving oxygen. He was then transferred to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

It is the just the latest setback for a rider who spent the last two years battling back problems, ruling him out of contention for the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s not easy seeing your pal on the ground like that – he’s a team-mate, I’ve known him a long time and I think he’s taken a good hit to his head when he went down,” Carlin said.

“Joe’s had a few issues during his career but he’s very strong-willed and he’s always come back stronger, so hopefully this is just a hiccup.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious, he’ll be back on the bike again in a matter of weeks and he’s got a lot to aim for – (next year) we’ve the Nations Cup, the world championships in Glasgow and the Paris Olympics – he’s got time on his side and, knowing Joe, he will be back stronger than ever.”

In the final, Trinidad & Tobago’s Nicholas Paul went early and got a gap on the field that stuck to the end. It was a seventh silver at a major event for Carlin, who got the same colour in the team sprint in Tokyo, but he is yet to win gold.

“I feel good but I think I cocked up my gear choice in the final and maybe got my tactics wrong but he was a deserving winner,” he said. “It’s something to reflect on but I know who’s going well now for (the individual sprint) tomorrow.”

Scotland’s Neah Evans showed strong form ahead of the upcoming European Championships with bronze in the individual pursuit.

Evans, 31, took more than three seconds off the time that brought her European gold in the event in 2020, qualifying in a British record time of three minutes 23.476 seconds and then beating Australian Sarah Roy by three seconds in the medal race.

“I’m delighted, relieved,” Evans said. “I need to give some credit to Jonny (Wale, her fiance and fellow racer) who came up with a plan for me and it’s got me a British record. You can’t really ask much more than that.

“This is such an honest event, there’s no hiding. There were two people faster today but it’s exciting because I’ve got further gains to make. I’ve achieved a huge amount with a PB and there’s more to come.”

England’s Charlie Tanfield was unable to defend the individual pursuit title he won in Gold Coast four years ago, finishing fourth having been beaten by Australian Conor Leahy in the bronze medal race.

“In all honesty I thought I could edge him out, I came in with quite a bit of confidence but it didn’t materialise,” the Yorkshireman said.

“Performance-wise it was a pretty solid ride with where I am at the moment, so it’s frustrating to not (be in the medals).”

In the women’s sprint, Wales’ Emma Finucane took bronze, coming from behind to beat England’s Sophie Capewell 2-1.

“It means so much, I wasn’t expecting it today,” the 19-year-old said.

News

