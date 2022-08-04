Lyanco leaks Saints kit and KJT celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.
Lyanco was in hot water.
Manchester City launched their third kit in a more conventional way.
The Lionesses were still enjoying the aftermath of their Euro 2022 win.
Carney Chukwuemeka showed off his new kit after joining Chelsea from Aston Villa.
Jamie Redknapp was on holiday.
Alex Telles thanked Manchester United after sealing a loan move to Sevilla.
Even director of football Robbie Savage could not believe Macclesfield’s new signing.
KJT was delighted.
Anthony Joshua was ready for the big one.
James Anderson turned his arm over before commentary duties.
Heather Knight had some bad luck.
Fetch that!
Conor McGregor grafted hard.
The Rocket kept his eyes on the prize.
Serena cooled down.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.