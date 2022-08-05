Search

05 Aug 2022

Super Sunday in store as women’s sport takes centre stage at Commonwealth Games

Super Sunday in store as women’s sport takes centre stage at Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 2:42 PM

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are gearing up for a super Sunday of women’s sport.

Hot on the heels of England winning football’s European Championship last weekend, organisers hope to provide a further showcase for elite women’s sport on the penultimate day of the Games.

The women’s cricket, netball and hockey finals are among the highlights of the day, and Birmingham 2022 board member Ama Agbeze – who captained England’s netball team to Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast four years ago – is relishing another high watermark for women’s sport.

“It’s been a great summer of sport and hopefully it invigorates people to step off their couch and try stuff,” she said.

“The Women’s Euro was an incredible competition and I think the Commonwealth Games is just piggybacking off that success and the atmosphere and just continuing on with it.

“It was great foresight of the organisers of the Games to put women’s Super Sunday on with all those sports, and it was great that the women’s football team won because they have basically played into the whole narrative of increasing the profile of women’s sports. Hopefully it just increases from here.”

Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, also a Birmingham 2022 board member, added: “It was incredible what the Lionesses did.

“For us, especially as a woman myself, I saw it as a showcase of how incredible women athletes can be and then forwarding that on to this Sunday too, it’s inspiring the next generation and showing women and children that you can do anything and achieve anything, we are there to be celebrated.”

England face a difficult task to retain their netball title, and must overcome an Australia side still reeling from a shock defeat to Jamaica in Saturday’s semi-final at the NEC.

Agbeze said that defeat for Australia had “sent ripples through the netball world” and backed England to triumph on Saturday.

“England have got almost 1,000 caps in their team, so in tournaments like this, you need experience,” she said.

“I actually think England have the edge over Australia, not just from that experience, but also Australia got a new coach in 2019, and she basically didn’t see her players for two years because they couldn’t move inter-state (due to the pandemic).”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media