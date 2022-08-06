Search

06 Aug 2022

Hollie Pearne-Webb eyeing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ gold on home soil

Hollie Pearne-Webb eyeing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ gold on home soil

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 11:00 AM

England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has urged her team-mates to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim Commonwealth gold in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

The hosts will take on Australia in the showpiece match at the Birmingham 2022 Games after goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was again a penalty shoot-out hero in the semi-final win over New Zealand on Friday, making a series of saves as Izzy Petter and Hannah Martin converted their penalties to see England through and guarantee them at least a silver.

Hinch was the star of the Rio shoot-out six years ago as Great Britain secured Olympic gold with a victory over the Netherlands.

Pearne-Webb was also part of the British squad which triumphed in Brazil, and played in the England team beaten on penalties by Australia at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games eight years ago.

She called on the team to rally from a tense and tight semi-final.

“Experience is important and a number of us were in that final in Glasgow against Australia, we’ve all got those memories and we know that we need to step up,” Pearne-Webb said.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of a home crowd. Hopefully the experienced players will help those who’ll be playing in their first final.”

Hinch added: “We’re going to be really up for it. The biggest thing we have over them is that home crowd, that’s hugely important and I can’t wait to hear them again on Sunday.”

Petter, who scored the first penalty in the shoot-out, said taking one in such a big match was new territory for her.

“I’ve never taken one in a big moment like that, but I knew my process and I just thought ‘I’ve got to step up at some point, why practise them if you’re never going to take them in a big moment?’ she said.

“So I stepped up and did the process.”

The final will be played at the University of Birmingham and kicks off at 3pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media