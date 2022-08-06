Search

06 Aug 2022

Bello brothers beaten by Canadian duo in beach volleyball semi-finals

06 Aug 2022 7:09 PM

Twin brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello will have a second attempt to claim England’s first Commonwealth Games medal in beach volleyball but their hopes of gold came to an abrupt end.

While they won the first set in their semi-final against Canada duo Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing, the Madrid-born Bellos – who moved to the UK with their family 11 years ago – were unable to maintain their level.

Schachter, who won silver on the Gold Coast four years ago alongside Sam Pedlow, and Dearing recovered to force a decider before securing a 15-21 21-13 15-7 win and a place in Sunday’s men’s final.

Schachter and Dearing will face Australia’s Chris McHugh and Paul Burnett in the showpiece, with the Bellos going into the bronze medal match against Rwandans Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi.

“We came here to get a medal, England has never got a medal before,” Javier told the PA news agency.

“We’re happy we have the opportunity for the bronze but that won’t take away from the disappointment of this match. Our spirits definitely got brought down after that.

“We knew we could take them and we’re a team that can play with the best, that was the best and we had a chance there.

“We’ll never get rid of that but we’ll still take a chance and be happy either way because we’re putting our best on the court and leaving everything there which is what we came here to do.”

