Search

30 Oct 2022

Houston Astros ride strong start to even World Series with Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros ride strong start to even World Series with Philadelphia Phillies

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 6:33 AM

An explosive first innings stand propelled the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to level the World Series at one win each.

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was rocked early, giving up two runs in four pitches before an error from shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed the Astros to open up a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Houston pitcher Framber Valdez did well to maintain the Astros’ advantage – pitching a shutout through six innings – while Alex Bregman extended the lead to five with a two-run homer in the fifth.

A sacrifice fly from Jean Segura allowed Nick Castellanos to reach home and finally get the Phillies on the board in the seventh.

Despite picking up another run in the final inning, Philadelphia ultimately fell short as Valdez finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just one earned run.

Game three will be held in Philadelphia on Monday night, with Citizens Bank Park hosting its first World Series since 2009.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media