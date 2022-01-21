Rathcabbin site expected to be cleared by 2023

The Shannon Vermicomposting site in Rathcabbin is schdeuled to be completed cleared out sometime next year.
Tipperary County Council have been hard at work recently in an attempt to clear the area of waste within the landfill, which is vast with a large quantity already moved to a landfill site in Toomevara.
It is understood that up to 1500 tonnes have waste have been removed thus far and the remainder is expected to be completed around the middle of 2023, with the Toomevara site of Ballaghveny its destination.
