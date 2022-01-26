Search

26 Jan 2022

Knockshegowna's Aisling Rafferty to feature on TG4’s Glór Tíre next month.

Tipperary contestants to take part in brand new format of TG4's Glór Tíre in the New Year

Aishling Rafferty for Glór Tíre

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

26 Jan 2022 6:34 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Knockshegowna Aisling Rafferty is to feature on TG4’s Glór Tíre next month.

Aisling will appear on the show on Tuesday, February 1 and is mentored by Mike Denver.

Glór Tíre is a country and western music talent show.

The show, which is in its 18th season, began on January 11.

Aisling announced her show date on her Facebook page, saying,

“It is definitely going to be a great series this year as always! Thank you all so much for the support so far!”

