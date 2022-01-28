Draws made for Minor & U20 football and hurling championships

The draws have been confirmed for this year's Munster Minor and U20 hurling and football championships.
Brendan Cummins first game at the helm of the U20 hurlers will be an away fixture to Kerry on April 6th, with a home tie against Waterford the other game in the group a week later.
Moving onto the football draw, the U20s have been drawn away to Clare in the quarter-finals with the winner of this game going on to face Kerry.
The Minor hurlers find themselves in a group with Waterford and Clare, with the first round tie away to Waterford on April 5th, while the Minor footballers find themselves in a group of four with Limerick, Clare and Waterford, with the winner of the group going through to the semi-final stages.
Their first game will be at home to Limerick on April 14th. See full fixtures below
Tipperary U20 Hurling fixtures:
Wednesday April 6th
Kerry vs Tipperary, away
Wednesday April 13th
Tipperary vs Waterford, home
Tipperary Minor Hurling fixtures:
Tuesday April 5th
Waterford vs Tipperary, away
Tuesday April 12th
Tipperary vs Clare, home
Tipperary U20 Football fixtures:
Monday April 11th
Clare vs Tipperary, away
Tipperary Minor Football fixtures:
Thursday April 14th
Tipperary vs Limerick, home
Thursday April 21st
Waterford vs Tipperary, away
Thursday April 28th
Clare vs Tipperary, away
