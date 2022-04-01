Search

01 Apr 2022

Nenagh business among those honoured at TUS New Frontiers Awards 2022

Two Tipperary businesses honoured at TUS New Frontiers Awards 2022

Patrick Dight (Nenagh, Tipperary) - Sparwatch Photo by Morning Star Photography

01 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Two Tipperary companies have won awards at the TUS New Frontiers Awards 2022.

Sparwatch in Nenagh took home Startup of the year. 

Finedeeds in Cashel won the Best Innovation award. 

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said the university is committed to 'fostering creative and entrepreneurial activities.'

"So many people have great ideas, identify compelling problems to solve and market-growth opportunities, but not everyone becomes an entrepreneur. Not everyone seizes the opportunity! That takes vision, passion, openness, courage, and support," said Prof Cunnane. 

Sparwatch by Patrick Dight is a data collection tool for performance in fencing training. 

Patrick Dight (Nenagh, Tipperary) - Sparwatch

The Finedeeds platform by Pauline Kwasniak helps fundraising managers by giving them tools to meet fundraising goals without digital expertise.

The TUS New Frontiers is the National Entrepreneur Development Programme. 

It is funded by Enterprise Ireland and helps entrepreneurs in the early stages of their business with a support package worth €30,000 for each participant.

Vice President for Research Development and Innovation TUS Dr Liam Brown said New Frontiers is 'designed to unlock innovation and support entrepreneurial growth.'

"Entrepreneurship requires learning from others, involves experimentation, and can carry a high risk of failure. Therefore, programmes like New Frontiers must support innovators and entrepreneurs in developing their network, their venture, and, notably, their own entrepreneurial skills."

"Participants learn about the real-world nuts and bolts of starting and running a business, but they also get support as they work through moments of low self-confidence or imposter syndrome, develop a disciplined approach to their business and tap into their creative and innovative potential," said Dr Browne.

The programme is delivered by TUS at the Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre.

This year marks the New Frontiers' tenth anniversary. 

Pauline Kwasniak (Cashel, Tipperary)- Finedeeds

Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers National Programme Manager Paula Carroll congratulated those who took part in the programme for 2022.  

"I would like to congratulate the 2022 TUS cohort of the New Frontiers Programme for all they have achieved in what has been a difficult year for many due to the impact of the pandemic. 

"This was a particularly strong group, showcasing the entrepreneurial talent of the Mid-West, said Ms Carroll.

