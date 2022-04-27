Search

Nenagh deaths, April 27

Kathleen (Catherine) Moloney (née McBride)
Skerries, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

Kathleen (Catherine) Moloney (née McBride) Nenagh, Co. Tipperary (late of Skerries Co. Dublin). Passed away, suddenly, but peacefully, on April 21st 2022, in the loving care of the staff in Rush Nursing Home, Rush, County Dublin. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Sean and Niamh, mother-in-law of Clare and Ronan and grandmother of her cherished grandchildren Lorna, Hannah and Brendan. Predeceased by her sister Maura, Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Betty, Peggy and Carmel, brothers Jim and Christy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her wide circle of close friends.

"I will proclaim your love in the morning and your truth in the watches of the night" (Psalm 91).

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal Thursday from funeral home to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving for 12 noon funeral mass, burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Cemetery.

To view Kathleen's funeral mass click on link below.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-mary-of-the-rosary 

James Jimmy Fitzgerald
Ard Cruidin & late of St.Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife & family at University Hospital Limerick on 24/4/2022. Predeceased by his beloved father James (Buddy). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila and his family Anthony, Melissa, Caroline, Damien,and Jason. His Mother Moira, sister Mary and brothers Billy & Tony. Grandchildren, brothers in law & sisters in law, his children's partners, nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Tuesday from 3 o'clock to 5 o'clock. Remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Those who cannot attend can view his mass on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

Tom (Thomas) McCarthy
Ballyanny, Nenagh, Tipperary

Tom (Thomas) McCarthy, Ballyanny, Nenagh, April 25th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, Peter, Siobhán, Caroline (Carroll), Diarmuid, Adrian and Michael and their mother Christine, his brothers John and Rory, sisters Margaret (Mulcahy), Anne (Reddan), Sheila (Ryan) and Martina (Harrington), daughters-in-law Josephine and Nadia, son-in-law Peter, his adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Puckane for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPlr7vpmqcoc-C8_-Lw 

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.

House private on Friday morning, please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

