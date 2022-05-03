Search

03 May 2022

Nenagh Deaths, May 3

Deaths in Nenagh

Deaths in Nenagh

Reporter:

Reporter

03 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tom Hill
Whitstone, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully in his 96 year surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane. Predeceased by his wife Alice. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Margaret and Ellen, son Tommy, sons-in-law, Gerry and Charley, Tommy’s partner Mary, grandchildren Rachel, Niall, Cathal, Caroline, Catherine, Lauren, Eoghan and Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Sunday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main St Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Flannan’s Church Ardcroney at 10-45 am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney new cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. Please wear face coverings, no shaking of hands please.

Mass can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/ 

Tom’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Jim Stone
1 Adren Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home. Pre deceased by his infant grandson Alexander. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breege (nee Campbell), daughters Caroline and Jennifer, son John, sons in law Alex and Paul, daughter in law Aoife, his adored grandchildren Liam, Louis, Elizabeth, Alice, Grace, James and Juliette, his sisters Ann, Josie and Mary (Roscrea), his brother John (Nenagh), sisters in law Margaret and Maureen, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 4pm until 7pm. Jim will be at home on Tuesday for family and close friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2 

Kathleen Quirke (née Kennedy)
Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Quirke (nee Kennedy), Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles and formerly of Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. May 1st 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Kathleen, beloved mother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Michael, daughter Majella, sons-in-law John and Martin, grandchildren Maria, Patrick, Edward, Joan, Kate, Jack and Molly, sister Nora, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Kathleen Cleary (née Seymour)
Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Kathleen (Catherine) Cleary, nee Seymour, Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh and formerly of Castlelough, Portroe, May 1st 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Matt, her sisters Maureen, Sarah and Peg and her brothers Jacksie and Billy. Loving mother of Ger, Margaret, Colette, Deirdre and Matt. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Martina and Bríd, sons-in-law D.J. Hayes and Brian Gaynor, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish 

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Down Syndrome Tipperary on www.idonate.ie/ DownsyndromeTipperary Branch.

CONFIRMED: Draws made for this year's Tipperary GAA club championships

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media