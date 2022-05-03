Nenagh Deaths, May 3

Tom Hill

Whitstone, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully in his 96 year surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane. Predeceased by his wife Alice. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Margaret and Ellen, son Tommy, sons-in-law, Gerry and Charley, Tommy’s partner Mary, grandchildren Rachel, Niall, Cathal, Caroline, Catherine, Lauren, Eoghan and Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Sunday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main St Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Flannan’s Church Ardcroney at 10-45 am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney new cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. Please wear face coverings, no shaking of hands please.

Mass can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

Tom’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Jim Stone

1 Adren Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home. Pre deceased by his infant grandson Alexander. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breege (nee Campbell), daughters Caroline and Jennifer, son John, sons in law Alex and Paul, daughter in law Aoife, his adored grandchildren Liam, Louis, Elizabeth, Alice, Grace, James and Juliette, his sisters Ann, Josie and Mary (Roscrea), his brother John (Nenagh), sisters in law Margaret and Maureen, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 4pm until 7pm. Jim will be at home on Tuesday for family and close friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Kathleen Quirke (née Kennedy)

Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Quirke (nee Kennedy), Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles and formerly of Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. May 1st 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Kathleen, beloved mother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Michael, daughter Majella, sons-in-law John and Martin, grandchildren Maria, Patrick, Edward, Joan, Kate, Jack and Molly, sister Nora, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Kathleen Cleary (née Seymour)

Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Kathleen (Catherine) Cleary, nee Seymour, Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh and formerly of Castlelough, Portroe, May 1st 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Matt, her sisters Maureen, Sarah and Peg and her brothers Jacksie and Billy. Loving mother of Ger, Margaret, Colette, Deirdre and Matt. Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Martina and Bríd, sons-in-law D.J. Hayes and Brian Gaynor, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Down Syndrome Tipperary on www.idonate.ie/ DownsyndromeTipperary Branch.