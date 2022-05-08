TRAFFIC: Drivers need to know about these diversions from Monday
L-2606-0 Ahenny-Newtown
Tipperary County Council has announced several temporary traffic management plans and closures for the coming week.
Traffic management on the L-2606-0 Ahenny-Newtown will end at 5pm on Monday May 9.
Diversions will remain in place until then.
