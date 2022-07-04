Relive the live and post match celebrations after Tipp minors dramatic late win

Tipperary left it very, very late in yesterday's All-Ireland minor hurling final, but a late Paddy McCormack goal was enough to clinch a narrow win which caused raucous celebrations and jubilation. See the videos below of the late drama, along with a rousing rendition of Slievenamon in the winning dressing room.
64nóim #TIPvOFF— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 3, 2022
@TipperaryGAA 1-17@Offaly_GAA 1-16
Cad gur féidir rá le seo!
Speechless. What a finish!
@GAA_BEO @officialgaa
#GAABEO
BEO AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/cIWVtztzPB
July 3, 2022
