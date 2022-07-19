Search

19 Jul 2022

Top Nenagh wedding venue lodges major development plan with county council

Top Nenagh wedding venue lodges major development plan with county council

Ashley Park House: Major development plans lodged with Tipperary County Council

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ashley Park House, one of the top wedding and event venues in the Tipperary has lodged an ambitious planning application with Tipperary County Council.

The house, situated on the shores of Lahorna lake near Ardcroney is seeking permission for events/weddings facilities with converted overnight guest accommodation totalling 1,889.3 sq m and ranging in height equivalent from one to two storeys, associated site & services development works, and permission for development to revise wastewater treatment arrangements and enhance the existing site entrance arrangements from the L1103 Local Road, all within the curtilage of and are part of the Protected Structure Ref. No. S14 A marquee structure used for events/functions/weddings, incl. entrance, main event space/hall, kitchen & serving areas, toilets & associated storage (635.1 sq m).

The change of use from agricultural to guest accommodation with storage/workshop areas of four outbuildings (totalling 1,136.9 sq m) and associated internal conversion works and external elevation and roof works, including:

Building A: four guest bedrooms with en-suite/bathroom facilities and storage arranged at ground and part first floor in building ranging from one to two storeys (172.3 sq m)

Building B: five guest bedrooms with en-suite facilities and storage in one storey building (152.8 sq m)

Building C: four guest bedrooms with en-suite facilities and workshop in one storey building (135.5 sq m)

Building D: 22 guest bedrooms with en-suite facilities, circulation areas and storage, arranged at ground (11 bedrooms) and first floor (11 bedrooms) in building ranging from one to two storeys (676.3 sq m)

Change of use from boathouse to civil ceremony room (99.3 sq m) and associated internal conversion works and external elevation and roof works; and hard and soft landscaping, internal roads and pedestrian walkways, vehicle circulation and parking areas, services (incl. foul sewer with grease traps from kitchen, three foul pump stations and two primary foul settlement tanks below ground)

Permission for decommissioning of existing wastewater treatment polishing filter and infiltration bed system and change of two primary foul settlement tanks below ground to holding tanks from where all wastewaters will be removed by tanker and treated off-site at a local licensed wastewater treatment facility

Revision and enhancement of the existing primary site entrance to the development from the L1103 local road, by removal and replacement of entrance piers and walls, set back to achieved improved sight lines

Construction of two new vehicle passing bays along the primary access road to the development from the from the L1103 local road; and all other ancillary and associated site development works above and below ground level.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media