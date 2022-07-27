Tipperary Library Services get major funding under My Open Library initiative

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed funding of €72,270 for Cashel library, which will allow people to access the local library outside of normal opening hours, as part of the My Open Library initiative announced this week.

Deputy Cahill also welcomed an update that three other My Open Library services are ready to open in Tipperary Town, Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea libraries.

Deputy Cahill commented: “This is a great initiative and I’m delighted to see Cashel Library getting funding. This funding will improve facilities in the branch to embrace the My Open Library initiative.”

He said that all four libraries will allow local people to avail of self-service library services between the hours of 8am and 10pm, seven days per week.

The Tipperary TD added: “Both young and old benefit immensely from having access to library services and this funding extends the opening times to give more flexible options to local people.

“I’d like to thank the staff at the four libraries for all their hard work and dedication to providing and maintaining such a valued service.”