Search

08 Aug 2022

Helium Arts to launch new health programme in Nenagh

Helium Arts to launch new health programme in Nenagh

Taken at the Helium Arts Spring Programme in Limerick. Photographer: Lucy Dawson

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Helium Arts is to launch their programme for children living with a lifelong physical health condition in Nenagh. 

The programme will be run by Silver Arch Family Resource Centre (FRC) in the Tyone Community Centre.

Speaking about the new programme, Founder and CEO of Helium Arts Helene Hugel, said:

"We are thrilled to be extending the reach of our arts programmes to more young people and families in Ireland by launching a new venue in Tipperary. In Ireland, there are 160,000 children and teenagers living every day with the long-term effects of illness. Families and children in the Tipperary area can now attend a workshop close to their own home, eliminating the stress of travelling long distances to avail of our services.  

"Furthermore, attendees of the programme in Autumn will have the opportunity to spark new friendships and create a network within their own community. Having these types of connections will continue to help transform their healthcare experience and improve their mental health and well-being. 

"The launch of the new venue in Tipperary is thanks to the support of our funders - the Creative Ireland Programme, the Department of Health, the HSE, and the Arts Council," said Ms Hugel. 

The first programme in Tipperary will be a free three-day art camp during the mid-term break,

The camp led by professional artist Paul Bokslag will run from Tuesday, November 1 to Thursday, November 3.

It will consist of a morning workshop for children aged 6-8 years and an afternoon workshop for older children aged 9-12 years. 

Helium Arts have locations in Cork, Limerick, and Galway, which have served over 2,000 children living with lifelong physical health conditions since 2019. 

The organisation has run programmes at University Hospital Limerick, which some families may be familiar with. 

Tipperary Arts Officer, Melanie Scott, said:

"Helium Arts has a strong track record for high quality and engaging programmes for children and their families. It is great news that their Creative Health Programme will be available to participants in Tipperary this Autumn."

Team Leader for Well Being Services for the Silver Arch Family Resource Centre, Sinead Ryan, said the Silver Arch Family Resource Centre is proud to work with helium Arts. 

“The Silver Arch Family Resource Centre has a long history of providing community-based support, information and advocacy services to individuals, families and groups in North Tipperary, and we are proud to support the work of Helium Arts,” said Ms Ryan. 

Tipperary rural laneways and non-public roads to benefit from €481,703 in funding

During the workshops, a paramedic will provide medical support, and volunteers are present to provide extra one-to-one support.

To find out more about the programme or to refer a child, please contact Helium Arts’ Family Liaison on hello@helium.ie or 083 010 3240.

Helium Arts are also looking for volunteers in the Tipperary area to assist lead artist Paul with the workshops and provide one-to-one support to children who may have additional needs. 

To apply, visit helium.ie/volunteer or email volunteer@helium.ie. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media