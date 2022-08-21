Search

21 Aug 2022

TRAFFIC: Road users are advised to plan ahead in these parts of Tipperary from Monday

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council is implementing the following closures and traffic management measures for the coming week. 

 

N62 TURTULLA CROSS TO M8 J6

 A speed limit of 60km is in place at N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction 6 from 8am to 7pm until Thursday, September 22. 

 Road users should expect delays. 

R-706 THE VALLEY FETHARD
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R-706 The Valley, Fethard, from August 23-31 from 8am to 5pm. 

This is to facilitate for road surfacing works.

Local access will be maintained, but diversions will be in place. 

R494 ROOLAGH JUNCTION 
A Stop-Go traffic management system will operate from August 22- August 28 at the Roolagh Junction on the R494.

Road users are advised to expect some disruption to traffic flows with minor delays around Roolagh Junction on the R494.

 

L8208 SHANBALLYMORE, DONOHILL
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the L8208 Shanballymore, Donohill, from August 22-23, 7am to 7pm.

Road users are advised to expect road closures and diversions. 

