The volunteers at the Thomas MacDonagh Museum did a great job in Nenagh

MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan
Thanks to all who supported the street collection held in Nenagh last Thursday and Friday in aid of the Thomas MacDonagh Museum.
A special thanks also to the volunteers Brenda, May, Karen, Jason, and Pat. Shay, Bawney, Josie, Una, Mary, Tori, Simon, Pauline, Ryan, Allie, Ann and Greg who worked at the various collection points over the two days.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.