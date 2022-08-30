Clonoulty/Rossmore versus Kilruane MacDonaghs to act as fundraiser

On Sunday September 4th, Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs will play their rescheduled Round 2 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship game in Templetuohy at 12.30pm with entry to the game free of charge.

In light of the sad and tragic events during the original fixture in FBD Semple Stadium a number of weeks ago, Tipperary GAA in consultation with both clubs have decided to hold a collection at the game with all proceeds being donated to the Order of Malta.

Furthermore, Tipperary GAA are offering the clubs of the county an opportunity to make a donation to this fund, a suggested €50 would be greatly appreciated.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to facilitate donations from individuals who may not be able to attend the game but would like to donate. The link to the donation page is: https://gofund.me/2e9f5f92

Tipperary County Board and the clubs of the county have benefited greatly from the contribution of the Order of Malta for many years and wish to reward them in particular for their assistance in FBD Semple Stadium recently.