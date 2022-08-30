Search

30 Aug 2022

JOBS: Seven jobs available to apply for in Tipperary

JOBS: Seven jobs available to apply for in Tipperary

JOBS: Seven jobs available to apply for in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Here are seven new jobs from across the Premier County.

Customer Assistant - Tipperary Town

Lidl in Tipperary Town is looking for a full-time Customer Assistant. The salary is €12.90 and there are several benefits included. 

More information is available here

Catering staff- Cashel 

Rockwell College is recruiting full-time catering staff in Cashel. 

Salary is €11.61 - €11.75 an hour. Training is provided. 

The closing date for applications is September 10. 

The full job description is available here.

Veterinary Office Administrator- Cahir 

R & J Veterinary Sales is looking for a part-time office administrator for 19 hours a week. 

More information is available here.

Supervisor-Clonmel 

Easons in Clonmel are recruiting a permanent supervisor. 

Application available here.

Store Assistants- Various

Aldi is recruiting store assistants in Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir, Roscrea and Thurles.

Salary is €12.90 per hour - €14.90 per hour. 

More information is available here.

Sales Advisor- Cashel

Minogue's Furniture in Cashel is recruiting a Sales Advisor for 24 hours a week. The salary is €12.

A full job description is available here

REPORTS: Successful weekend for Tipperary teams in U15 intercounty tournaments


Midwife- North and South Tipperary

The HSE is creating a midwife panel for North and South Tipperary. There are currently three open positions at Tipperary University Hospital. 

The closing date for applications is October 28. 

Apply here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media