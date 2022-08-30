Well done: Nenagh athlete brings back bronze from European Transplant Games

Tipperary transplant athlete Sheila Gregan arrived back from this month’s European Transplant Games in the UK sporting a bronze medal she won in the 100m breaststroke.

Sheila, who works for Ulster Bank in Nenagh, has been taking part in the games since 2010 when the first games were held in Dublin, when, she said, she first became “hooked”.

This year, she concentrated on the pool, taking part in four events covering freestyle and breaststroke.

Speaking after her win, Sheila said: “While we talk about medals and winning, I’ve already won.”

She said she loves the camaraderie of the Games and everything they stand for in terms of organ donation.

“Organ donation works”, she said, urging everyone to have a conversation around it and to carry an organ donor card.

Sheila paid tribute to the organisers in the UK for how smoothly the Games were run.