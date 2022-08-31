New arts and crafts classes starting in the Templederry parish
Starting in Curreeney Community Centre on this Thursday, September 1. from 7pm to 9.30pm.These Classes will continue for seven weeks. Anyone interested please contact Ann on 087/6767416.
