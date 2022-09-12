Irish Water to carry out works in Borrisokane from Tuesday
Irish Water has scheduled repairs to a burst water main in Borrisokane from tomorrow evening.
They expect the works may disrupt Borrisokane and the surrounding area.
Works are to take place from 8pm, September 13, until 2am, September 14.
