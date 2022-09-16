Joseph MacDonagh centenary to commemorate the lesser known Tipperary patriot

An intriguing three-day programme of events has been launched for Joseph MacDonagh Centenary Weekend, to honour the vast and largely unheralded legacy of the younger brother of poet and patriot Thomas MacDonagh.



Taking place on the 100th anniversary of Joseph’s death, and coinciding with Culture Night 2022, Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan will be hosting a series of events on the weekend of September 23rd-25th, 2022, and a limited number of tickets are now available to buy online.



The Centenary Weekend will include talks on the life and legacy of Joe MacDonagh - a prominent politician in post-1916 Ireland who died 100 years ago in December 1922 – and in particular his political career and influence during the development of Ireland from 1916 to 1922 and his contribution to the fight for Irish freedom.



The programme will be of interest to a wide audience including historically curious Leaving Cert and TY students, undergraduate and graduate students, history teachers and those who would like to develop their interest in history and local history, heritage and culture.



Joseph MacDonagh Centenary Weekend highlights include:

Friday, September 23, 8pm-10pm - The launch of 'Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution's Illustrated Biography of Joseph MacDonagh, written by Gerard Shannon. This free event is hosted by the 'Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution' Committee as part of Culture Night 2022.



Saturday, September 24, 10am-4.30pm - Programme of talks, with registration open from 9am:

● 'The greatest young Irishman of his day: The life of Joseph MacDonagh’ - Keynote address by writer and Centenary Weekend Director Gerard Shannon on the extraordinary revolutionary career of Joseph MacDonagh - TD, city councillor, Minister for Labour, political activist, and political prisoner.

● 'Impossible for a Belfast merchant to sell as much as a bootlace in any other part of Ireland’ - An analysis by writer and historian Cormac Moore of Joseph MacDonagh's role as Director of the Belfast Boycott in 1921.

● 'Internment during the Civil War’ - An exploration by librarian and historian Anne Marie McInerney on the nature of internment during the Irish Civil War including treatment, conditions, and post-internment issues for prisoners.

● 'The Civil War in County Tipperary - a Brief Overview' - An overview by writer and historian Denis Marnane of events in county Tipperary during the Civil War of 1922-23.

● Closing Remarks - by Dr. Joe MacDonagh, grandson of Joseph MacDonagh and grand nephew of Thomas MacDonagh.



Sunday, September 25, 11am-3pm - A War of Independence Bus Tour hosted by renowned local historian John Flannery will highlight points of interest in north Tipperary which were affected by the War. Starting and ending in Cloughjordan, the tour will visit sites in Moneygall, Roscrea, Shinrone, Borrisokane and Modreeny.



This project has received funding as part of the Tipperary Commemorations programme with funding from Tipperary County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.



The Joseph MacDonagh Centenary Weekend marks the first event in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum’s History School. The annual programme will be led by historians and academics, who will invite you to explore specific historical figures, periods and events.



Weekend ticket - €27.50 plus booking fee (includes the Joseph MacDonagh Centenary Talks, War of Independence Bus Tour, Saturday lunch, coffees and teas). Friday only ticket - €0, Culture Night book launch

Saturday only ticket - €12.50 plus booking fee (includes the Joseph MacDonagh Centenary Talks, lunch, coffees and teas)

Sunday only ticket - €15 plus booking fee (includes the War of Independence Bus Tour)

Tickets are available online via Eventbrite: https://joseph- macdonagh-centenary- weekend.eventbrite.com