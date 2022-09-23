Search

23 Sept 2022

Councillor asks Tipperary County Council for ‘stay of execution’ on some back garden structures

Councillor asks Tipperary County Council for ‘stay of execution’ on some back garden structures

Councillor asks Tipperary County Council for ‘stay of execution’ on some back garden structures

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

23 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Councillor David Dunne asked Tipperary County Council to suspend planning notices for some structures.

Speaking at a recent sitting of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Dunne said some people have resorted to building timber units or installing mobile homes in back gardens.

He said he had been contacted by someone who received a notice.

Cllr Dunne said he didn’t want to see them everywhere but that the housing crisis has left some with no choice.

“It seems to me we are pushing people into homelessness who have secured a roof over their heads,” said Cllr Dunne.

He asked the council to give those people a ‘stay of execution’ on their homes.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan agreed, saying that while people must follow the law, some people face homelessness.

She also said some companies lead consumers to believe these structures do not require planning permission.

She also asked if planning permission was needed for the modular housing proposed to house Ukrainian refugees.

A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council said there ‘was a big difference between a log cabin and a modular home.’

They said they have an obligation to pursue any complaints they receive.

Nenagh walk-in vaccination clinic still open as pop-up clinic to open in Thurles

They said inappropriate connections to water systems and septic tanks could have unintended consequences, which is why planning is so important.

The spokesperson said ‘a moratorium’ is not theirs to give, but they would engage with anyone affected.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media