01 Oct 2022

Concerns raised at Nenagh Municipal District Council about sewage in local rivers

Tipperary County Council say their caretakers are in a position to deal with if and when it happens

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

01 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Councillor Seamus Morris raised concerns about sewage going into local rivers from wastewater treatment plants.

Speaking at a recent sitting of Nenagh Municipal District Council, he said some treatment plants in Tipperary are over capacity and asked the council if an alarm system was in place.

Cllr Morris said this was not good enough, and local people are concerned.

“I can’t rely on people on Facebook to put up messages that sewage has gone into the river,” said Cllr Morris.

Cllr Morris was referring to a recent incident in Borrisokane.

An official from Tipperary County Council said that incident was a once-off.

They said there is no alarm system in place, but crews visit the plants daily and do ‘phenomenal work.’

“Our caretakers visit the site everyday of the year. If something happens, something happens, and they will deal with it,” they said.

Cllr Morris said he was shocked that there was no alarm in place.

Shannon Pipeline
Cllr Morris also raised concerns about funding for the Shannon pipeline project.

He said the funding had been diverted by Irish Water. “This project is in real trouble now,” said Cllr Morris.

An official from Tipperary County Council said the pipeline was part of the National Development plan.

They said there was no point in asking for it to be removed as it had only just been added.

