Search

02 Oct 2022

FBD Insurance Tipperary SFC: Upperchurch Drombane dump champions Loughmore to make history

The game was played at Golden this afternoon

Rivals Loughmore and Upperchurch set to clash in the Mid Tipperary football final

Upperchurch Drombane have reached the FBD Insurance county senior football championships final.

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Upperchurch Drombane 1-12

Loughmore Castleiney 1-11

Upperchurch Drombane have dumped defending champions Loughmore Castleiney out of the FBD Insurance county senior football championship with a hard fought one point victory in the smei-final at Golden this afternoon.

The Church are still chasing honours on both the hurling and football front as they will tackle Kilruane MacDonagh in the senior hurling semi-final on Sunday next in FBD Semple Stadium- they are bidding to do a Loughmore Castleiney-like double, a year after today's opponents did just that.

But, the campaigns have been severely hampered for Loughmore Castleiney with injury after injury robbing them of key personnel throughout the season. And, they headed into the semi-final clash against The Church a shadow of their usual self and short three Johns - McGrath, Ryan and Meagher, for starters.

Paul Shanahan had a fine game for Upperchurch Drombane

Upperchurch Drombane opened well and with the Shanahan brothers, Paul and Luke a threat in attack they went 0-5 to 0-3 clear after 20 minutes.

But, Liam McGrath, who shot four points, three from frees, and Noel McGrath showed them the way and they gradually came into the game, though the Upperchurch Drombane advantage stood at 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Points from Diarmuid Grant and Luke Shanahan inside 3 minutes of resuming reaffirmed Upperchurch Drombane's intentions. A Conor Fahey goal in the 44th minute  put them 1-10 to 0-8 ahead but Loughmore Castleiney battled back. Four minutes later Liam McGrath netted for them and he added two further points to leave them just one point adrift after 55 minutes.

Noel McGrath - led the charge for Loughmore Castleiney

It was there for the taking now but Upperchurch Drombane were equal to the challenge with Luke Shanahan scoring a vital point from a tight angle on the hour mark. Loughmore poured forward in search of a winning goal. Liam McGrath pointed for them but time ran out on them and the champions relinquished their title.

Upperchurch Drombane are on a winning streak right now and they will face Clonmel Commercials in the final in two weeks time - a week after the bid to make the county final on the double with that hurling semi-final against Kilruane MacDonagh. The dare to dream.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media