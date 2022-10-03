Search

03 Oct 2022

Successful weekend for Tipperary managers with senior final wins in two counties

Declan Laffan of Loughmore Castleiney led Clough Ballacolla to another Laois senior title.

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

03 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

County title glory arrived for the senior hurling clubs of Shinrone in Offaly, Clough-Ballacolla in Laois with two Tipperary men the masters behind the wins.

The story of the day belonged to Shinrone in Offaly who are managed by Roscrea's Trevor Fletcher, as they made a superb breakthrough to win their first ever county senior hurling title.

They did so in style with a seven-point success as they posted 0-26 on the board in the final in Tullamore. It was more impressive when considering this was the club’s first final appearance since 1960, while Kilcormac-Killoughey have been recent standard-bearers as they chased their fifth Offaly title since 2012.

The winners were in front 0-10 to 0-8 at the interval and pushed on impressively in the second half. Derek Morkan was their top scorer with 0-7, with others like Ciaran Cleary (0-5), Killian and Jason Sampson (0-4 apiece) impressed for Shinrone.

Elsewhere, there was another county title success for incoming Tipperary senior selector Declan Laffan who led Clough Ballacolla to an 11-point over Camross.

Stephen Maher fired 0-10 with Willie Dunphy scoring 1-5 for the winners, while Zane Keenan scored 0-8 for Camross.

Clough-Ballacollia will now play the Dublin champions in the Leinster quarter-final, while Shinrone face Naas at the same stage.

