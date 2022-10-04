WORK: Ten brand new job opportunities in Tipperary you can apply for today

WORK: Ten brand new job opportunities you can apply for today
1. Legal Secretary- Carrick-On-Suir
Michael Quirk & Co Solicitors are recruiting a part-time Legal Secretary. Candidates should have word processing skills.
The full description is available here.
2. Stores & Warehouse Assistant
ABP Food Group in Cahir is looking for a full-time Stores & Warehouse Assistant. Forklift experience is required.
Salary rate is based on experience.
The full job description is available here.
3. Assistant Spa Manager - Cashel
Cashel Palace is recruiting a full-time Assistant Spa Manager.
Benefits include food allowance, company events, wellness program and employee discount.
The full details are available here.
4. Assistant Manager- Tipperary Town
The Tipperary Town Plaza is looking for a full-time Assistant Manager for Supermacs Ballyhea.
A minimum of two to three years of supervisory experience in the Catering/Hospitality/Quick Service Food industry is required.
The full job description is available here.
5. Retail Sales Assistant
Meadows and Byrne are looking for part-time and full-time Retail Sales Assistants in Carrick-On-Suir.
A minimum of one year of experience is preferred.
The closing date for applications is October 10.
The full job description is available here.
6. Social Care Workers- South Tipperary
Daffodil Care Services is recruiting full-time, permanent Social Care Workers in Tipperary. A relevant degree and full, clean driver's licence is required.
The full job description is available here.
7. Sales/Office Administrator- Cashel
Doran Oil is looking for a Sales and Office Administrator. The salary is €13.
Three years of experience in Microsoft Office and administration is preferred.
The closing date for applications is October 10.
The full job description is available here.
8. Health Care Support Assistant -North Tipperary
The HSE is recruiting full and part-time Health Care Support Assistants for North Tipperary.
The full details are available here.
9. Accounts Assistant/Bookkeeper- Templemore
Ballinroe International Horse Transport in Templemore are recruiting a full or part time bookkeeper/accounts assistant.
The role is for flexible hours and a minimum of two years experience is required.
The full details are available here.
10. Pennys- Clonmel
Pennys in Clonmel is looking for a part-time, fixed-term Retail Assistant.
The application is available here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.