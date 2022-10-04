Nenagh Éire Óg inaugural Ger Gavin memorial tournament to honour former chairman

Ger Gavin Memorial Tournament: Nenagh Éire Óg will hold the inaugural Ger Gavin Memorial Tournament on Saturday, October 15.

This will be an U21 tournament and the participating clubs will be Kilmacud Crokes, Ahane, Clooney Quinn and Nenagh Éire Óg. Games will start at 12pm with each team playing three games.

Ger, who passed away in 2021, was the club's former treasurer and chairman and was voted Munster Clubman of the Year in 1989.

More details to follow next week.

Development Update: Work continues on the field with the diggers back on site over the past few weeks.

A big few weeks now lie ahead as we reach the final stages of this phase of the project - drainage systems will be prepared and the field then levelled out with topsoil and sand.

The costs continue to be a major part of this and so we are continuing to seek funding for this phase of the project.

Our membership packages are still open and we thank everyone who has contributed to this to date. If you would like to avail of any of these packages, please contact any club officer or committee member for more information.

Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher. Please be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Lotto: This week's lotto Jackpot was €3,900. Our new lotto boxes are now located in the following businesses in the town - The Hi-B, JKC, Centra, Rocky’s, Cleary’s Daybreak & Andy’s. You can buy your lotto tickets here each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw.

So please keep an eye out for our new lotto boxes in these premises and please continue to support our lotto. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any Committee member.

Thank you for your continued support of our lotto.

Tipperary Draw: The first draw in the 2022/23 Tipperary draw was held last Friday night and the club had two winners - congrats to Joe Donoghue and Marion Ryan who won €300 each.

We would like to thank all those who supported the draw once again this year and also to all our promoters and to Marion and Bartley Ryan for the work they have put in over the last number of weeks.

The next draw will take place on Friday, October 14. It’s still not too late to join for the remaining draws; contact Bartley Ryan or any club officer if you wish to join.

Club Fundraiser: Our annual Monster Draw for a trailer load of firewood will take place this Saturday, October 8.

All groups have been given cards to sell lines for entry to the draw, each line/entry is €2. Cards can be returned to the lead coach before training this week or alternatively we will be in the clubhouse next weekend to collect returned cards, times and dates will be circulated on WhatsApp.

Also this Saturday, we will be selling lines to the general public at various stations in town, the prize will be on display in town at the same time.

Your support of the Monster Draw is very much appreciated.

Under 7: There are no more midweek trainings this year but training continues on Saturday mornings from 10-11am on the outside field. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training will be on Saturday mornings only from this week forward, no training on Wednesday evening next. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Training on Wednesday and Friday at 6pm for hurling. The boys welcomed Turloughmore of Galway last weekend for some very exciting matches. Thanks to everyone who helped out to make the morning a great success.

New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13 boys will be entering the upcoming Michael Hogan tournament, any boy from this group who is interested in playing drop a text into the U13 WhatsApp group.

Under 15: The Under 15 hurlers bowed out of the North championship last Tuesday to Toomevara. Wishing Toome all the best in the remainder of the competition.

Under 17: Our Under 17 team lost out to a very talented Holycross team in the county semi-final on Sunday last. Wishing Holycross all the best in the final. Thanks to all supporters who travelled on Sunday. Attention now turns to the football championship.