12 Oct 2022

Roscrea move one step closer to Dan Breen with narrow win over Burgess

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final

Roscrea 1-19

Burgess 1-17

Roscrea booked their place in the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship decider following a tough semi-final encounter with a battling Burgess side on Saturday.

Roscrea were missing Daragh Tynan with captain Conor Sheedy drafted into the defence but they struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half as a wind-assisted Burgess side raced into a five-point lead.

A brace of frees from Stephen Murray handed Burgess a tonic start before Shane Fletcher opened his side’s account with a neatly taken point from close-range. Michael Ryan arrowed over a super score from the toes of the stand side-line in response for Burgess before Murray stepped up to bisect the uprights from his own 65’.

Burgess deployed Danny Ryan as an effective sweeper and their economy of play proved hugely effective. Donagh Maher was also pulling the strings for Burgess.

Roscrea added their second point a minute later thanks to a Luke Cashin free, but Johnny Mulqueen set up Eoin Hogan for a quick-fire Burgess response. Evan Fitzpatrick rifled over from close-range for Ros’ after a botched Burgess clearance before the men in green and gold netted in style after Stephen Kirwan tore through and crashed the sliotar to the back of the net.

Roscrea needed an immediate response, and it came in the guise of a Conor Sheedy point and a Luke Cashin free after Kieran Ryan had pulled Conor Dooley to the ground.

In what was an at times fractious encounter Roscrea were handed a badly needed boost on 23 minutes after Conor Dooley rattled the back of the Burgess net from close-range, leaving just three between the sides, 1-8 to 1-5.

Stephen Murray steadied the Burgess ship with a 25th minute free but impressive efforts from Luke Cashin and Jason Gilmartin narrowed the gap to just two points. Murray knocked over the final point of the half on 29 minutes and Burgess deservedly took a three-point advantage at half time.

Donagh Maher and Evan Fitzpatrick exchanged early points before Daniel Ryan tore through the Burgess defence but lost his footing at the most inopportune time and was forced into a one-handed shot on goal.

Burgess increased their lead to four with a composed Donagh Maher effort before Ros’ embarked on a run of five unanswered points between the 36th & 44th minutes, three frees from Luke Cashin and fantastic efforts from play by Conor Sheedy and Michael Campion.

The latter was sublimely set up by corner-back James Synnott with a flighted cross-field ball in that play. This crucial eight-minute period handed Roscrea the necessary advantage and although Stephen Murray quickly restored parity, two further Luke Cashin frees and a lovely Evan Fitzpatrick strike saw Roscrea lead by four by the 52nd minute.

Burgess weren’t going to throw the towel though, and three pointed frees from Stephen Murray served to narrow the deficit to two as a nervy Roscrea held out for a hard-earned victory against a tough test against an even tougher opposition.

Roscrea: Daryl Ryan; Shane Davis, Keith McMahon, James Synnott; Michael Campion (0-1), Darren O’Connor, Conor Sheedy (0-2, 0-1 s-cut); Daniel Ryan, Jason Fitzpatrick; Alan Tynan, Luke Cashin (0-10f), Evan Fitzpatrick (0-4); Jason Gilmartin (0-1), Shane Fletcher (0-1), Conor Dooley (1-0).

Subs: Conor Phelan for Synnott (44); Joe Carroll for Gilmartin (44); Sam Conlon for Dooley (53); Jack Lee for Cashin (61).

Burgess: Ronan Tucker; Pat Woods, Kieran Ryan, Paddy Hogan; Daire Hogan, Jack O’Flaherty, Johnny Mulqueen; Tadhg O’Halloran, Danny Ryan; Michael Ryan (0-1), Donagh Maher (0-2), Stephen Kirwan (1-0); Eoin Grace, Eoin Hogan, Stephen Murray (0-14, 0-13f).

Subs: Bill O’Flaherty for O’Halloran (20 inj); Willie Ryan for M Ryan (49); Garrett Howard for E Hogan (59).

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne-Templetouhy)

