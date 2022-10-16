Drivers need to plan ahead when travelling on these Tipperary roads from Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, September 17.
R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally
Stop/Go traffic management will be in place on the R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally from 8am on Monday, October 17, to 5pm on Friday, October 28.
L-4156 Ballymurreen Graveyard to Pouldine Cross
Drainage works will necessitate temporary traffic management on the L-4156 Ballymurreen Graveyard to Pouldine Cross from Monday, October 17, to Friday, October 21, between 7am and 7pm.
Local access will be facilitated, and diversions will be in place.
L-2508 Mylerstown
Temporary Traffic Lights will be in place in the L-2508 Mylerstown from Monday, October 17 to Tuesday, October, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.
This is to facilitate the installation of new safety signage.
R-689 Rathronan
Temporary Traffic Lights will be in place on the R-689 Rathronan from Monday, October 17 to Tuesday, October 18, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.
This is for the installation of new safety signage.
R-688 Ballinattin Lower
Temporary Traffic Lights will be on the R-688 Ballinattin Lower from Monday, October 17, from 8am to 6pm.
Again, this is for the installation of new safety signage.
NOTICES STILL IN PLACE
R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles
Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.
The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR
Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.
This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.
THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER
Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.
