‘There is such a community aspect to Tipperary’ -Chief Supt Smart on his time in the Premier County

Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart is to transfer to the Limerick Garda division.

The move is part of a reshuffle of personnel, transfers, and promotions announced last week and came into effect Monday, October 17.

Chief Supt Smart, who is originally from Limerick, took on his role in Thurles in July 2019. He has previously served in Dublin, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Clare, Wexford and Tipperary.

Chief Supt Smart told the Tipperary Star he has enjoyed every day in Tipperary.

“I've enjoyed every day because there is such a community aspect to Tipperary. People are willing to get involved and help each other.

“That has been one of the biggest things I’ll miss because I had never worked in Tipperary before, and to be part of that,” said the Chief Supt.

Chief Supt Smart made the comments after this month’s sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

He said Tipperary has had some great progress around bringing people before the courts for gang activity and assisting people during the pandemic.

Chief Supt Smart said while resources are a challenge but he is happy with the work the Tipperary gardaí have done in his time in the county.

"The resources in Tipperary are limited, but the results with these resources have been phenomenal.

“The admiration I would have for the members but also the public, and I mentioned in one investigation text alert, was at the fore in solving that.

“So I suppose it’s that relationship with the public that’s what we need because we are nothing without them,” said Chief Supt Smart.

Chief Supt Smart said he is excited to return to Limerick and take that community spirit with him.

“I know what I’m going back into, and it will be a challenge, but Tipperary has equipped me with a lot of the skills I need in regard to it and that relationship that goes on in Tipperary, so I will bring that with me,” said Chief Supt Smart.

Chief Supt Colm O’Sullivan is to replace Chief Supt. Smart and will be based in Ennis as per the new garda operating model.

Under the new garda operating model, Tipperary and Clare divisions are to be amalgamated with the Chief Superintendent to be based in Ennis.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan was also present at this month's JPC.

He told the Tipperary Star:

“I’ve heard the issues raised by the communities through their councillors, and I will work with these councillors and those communities to ensure their needs are addressed.

“I’m looking forward to meeting people in the communities over the next few weeks and months.”

Personnel Changes

Chief Supt Smart will replace Chief Supt Gerard Roche, who is to transfer to the Galway district.

Chief Superintendent Brian Sugrue will take over in Thurles as Regional Chief Superintendent for the Southern Region.

By promotion, Superintendent Ciara Lee has been assigned to the Garda College in Templemore.

Finally Superintendent Oliver Baker is to go to the Nenagh Garda District.



Supt Baker is to replace Supt Andrew Lacey who is also to transfer to Limerick, this month’s sitting of the JPC has heard.



JPC members at the meeting wished both Chief Superintendent Smart and Superintendent Lacey well and thanked them for their service in Tipperary.