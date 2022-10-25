Nenagh motorists have been warned of increased penalty for parking on footpaths

Motorists who park on the footpaths around Nenagh and local villages have been warned that they are now facing an €80 fine for their illegal activity.

The warning came from Nenagh district manager Marcus O’Connor at the October meeting of the council when he pointed out that Tipperary County Council was going to spend €6m on Active Travel this year but people were damaging footpaths by parking on them.

“It is not acceptable,” he said. “It is important we protect them.”

Warning people not to park on footpaths, Mr O’Connor said: “We are asking now, but we will not be asking going forward.”

He said that there was no point in having a wide footpath when people parked on it, widening the road space and encouraging drivers to go faster.

He was supported by Cllr Fiona Bonfield, who said parking on footpaths was an issue in every town and village.

“We need to highlight the penalties will be enforced,” she said.

However, she wondered how it would be enforced in villages.

Cllr Seamus Morris said there was no point in the council spending €6m when people were damaging footpaths on a daily basis.

However, he pointed out one anomaly in Nenagh where the road was so narrow that people had to park on the footpath for safety reasons.