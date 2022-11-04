Ormond Historical Society talk in Nenagh will feature prominent family from Lower Ormond

Kyle Park agricultural school, built by Thomas George Stoney in 1843, and subsequently a national school
Ormond Historical Society's next lecture will take place on Monday night, November 7, in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.
John Goodwillie will deliver a talk on the Stoney family of Lower Ormond, entitled The Stoney Family of Ormond and Offaly; Land, Marriage and Life.
It will look at how the family evolved over the centuries, examine how marriage cemented their influence and the part played by the family in the life of the area.
John Goodwillie, a librarian in Trinity College Dublin, has published several articles on researching historical Irish publications and and is former editor of Gralton magazine.
He is current chairman of the Irish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.
Admission, €10, non-members (which can be offset subsequently against OHS membership).
