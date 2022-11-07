The Nenagh Parish Lay Liturgy group to hold a meeting this weekend

St Mary of the Rosary
The Nenagh Parish Lay Liturgy group is hosting a morning meeting on Saturday, November 12 2022.
If you are involved in or interested in lay-led liturgy, you are very welcome to attend.
The meeting will be facilitated by the Killaloe Diocesan Resource person on lay-led liturgy Maureen Kelly.
The meeting will begin with prayer led by Nenagh's lay-led Liturgy group at 10am in St Marys of the Rosary Church in Nenagh and continue until 1 pm in the Church of St John the Baptist Tyone.
The meeting will reflect on what is happening on the ground and look at how the ministry can be developed. Refreshments will be provided.
Contributed to News of the County in the Tipperary Star.
