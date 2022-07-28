How to avoid children on holiday this summer

The school holidays are in full swing, and thousands of families are taking a well-deserved summer holiday. But for couples, singletons or even parents who prefer to keep away from other people’s kids, the prospect of spending their own time off surrounded by shrieking babies and over-energetic toddlers probably doesn’t sound like fun.
Luckily, though, there are a few ways to dodge children, even at the height of holiday season…
Go on a cruise
Join an escorted tour
Choose a hotel with adult zones
In reality, it’s probably impossible to completely escape families. But there are properties with dedicated areas for grown-ups. At the 699-room Amada Colossos Resort in Rhodes, for example, there are set-aside Adult Zones: find a designated section of the main pool with swim-up bar, a secluded sunbathing area, and a separate section in the main restaurant for couples to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in privacy. Doubles from £159 with breakfast. Visit amadacolossosresort.com.
Divide your time
Even mums and dads need a break from their kids sometimes. Families who want to factor a little time apart into their holidays should choose a resort with good kids’ club facilities. Find plenty of free options at Beaches Turks and Caicos, along with nanny services (also for free). Fringed by a white sand beach at Grace Bay on Providenciales, the property features an adult-only restaurant and child-free bars open until 2am. Visit beaches.co.uk.
