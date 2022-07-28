Search

28 Jul 2022

How to avoid children on holiday this summer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

The school holidays are in full swing, and thousands of families are taking a well-deserved summer holiday. But for couples, singletons or even parents who prefer to keep away from other people’s kids, the prospect of spending their own time off surrounded by shrieking babies and over-energetic toddlers probably doesn’t sound like fun.

Luckily, though, there are a few ways to dodge children, even at the height of holiday season…

Go on a cruise


As a rule, many cruise ship companies don’t allow children – preventing any tiny tantrums once onboard. Only over-18s are permitted on Viking’s ocean, river and expedition ships. Their eight-day Italian Sojourn itinerary, departing August 6, travels between Civitavecchia and Venice. Explore the Amalfi Coast from Naples and visit Messina, Sicily’s cultural crossroads. From Bari, there’s a chance to pop over to Šibenik, Croatia’s oldest coastal town. An overnight in Venice adds an extra element of romance. From £3,190 per person, including flights. Visit vikingcruises.co.uk.

Join an escorted tour


From ticking off a bucket-list adventure to indulging in a niche hobby, hundreds of guided group tours are typically child-free. Experts at outdoor exploits, Much Better Adventures craft trips for solo travellers, couples or groups of friends. Go wild camping in Cornwall, cycling in the Peak District or hike to the top of a volcano on Iceland’s Laugavegur Trail. The 55km hut-to-hut route passes thermal pools and glaciers on paths suitable only for adult feet. A five-night trip costs £1,465pp, excluding flights. Departs August 10 and 16. Visit muchbetteradventures.com.

Choose a hotel with adult zones

In reality, it’s probably impossible to completely escape families. But there are properties with dedicated areas for grown-ups. At the 699-room Amada Colossos Resort in Rhodes, for example, there are set-aside Adult Zones: find a designated section of the main pool with swim-up bar, a secluded sunbathing area, and a separate section in the main restaurant for couples to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in privacy. Doubles from £159 with breakfast. Visit amadacolossosresort.com.

Divide your time

Even mums and dads need a break from their kids sometimes. Families who want to factor a little time apart into their holidays should choose a resort with good kids’ club facilities. Find plenty of free options at Beaches Turks and Caicos, along with nanny services (also for free). Fringed by a white sand beach at Grace Bay on Providenciales, the property features an adult-only restaurant and child-free bars open until 2am. Visit beaches.co.uk. 

