18 Jan 2022

Full House star Jodie Sweetin announces engagement

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Full House star Jodie Sweetin has announced she is engaged to partner Mescal Wasilewski.

The actress, known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the US sitcom, shared the news just one week after the death of her onscreen father Bob Saget.

Sweetin said she could not wait to “see the life that lies ahead” as she shared the happy news on Instagram.

Captioning a picture of herself, her fiance and her engagement ring alongside a quote from US poet Maya Angelou she wrote: “I love you Mescal, for always.

“You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.

She added: “I think I’m really gonna like turning 40”.

Sweetin was among the members of the Full House cast to post emotional tributes to Saget, who died suddenly aged 65 on January 9.

She starred alongside Candace Cameron and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as the Tanner children, with their father Danny Tanner played by Saget.

