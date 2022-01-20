Search

20 Jan 2022

Trevor Noah: Boris Johnson only leader pretending he does not understand ‘party’

Trevor Noah: Boris Johnson only leader pretending he does not understand ‘party’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

US chat show host Trevor Noah has taken a swipe at Downing Street’s troubles as he joked Boris Johnson was the only world leader pretending not to understand the word “party”.

The comedian said the Prime Minister was “in big trouble, or as they say in England, trouble” following his “pandemic mishaps”.

“I know Boris isn’t the only leader caught partying against his own rules, but he might be the only one trying to pretend that he doesn’t know what a party is,” he said in a clip from the latest episode of The Daily Show.

“Am I the only one who finds it weird that the leader of the Government is the one saying ‘nobody told me that this was against the rules’.

“These are your rules…this isn’t your kids’ birthdays, you have to remember this s***.

“So as of now, Boris is in big trouble, or as they say in England, trouble”.

Responding to the recent news Plan B measures had been lifted in the UK, he said: “Boris went from BYOB (bring your own booze) to DGAF (don’t give a f***).

“You can’t break the rules if there are no rules.

“And yeah, you could argue that lifting restrictions is just a cheap and dangerous attempt to curry public favour at the cost of spreading a lethal virus.

“But on the other hand, restrictions are lifted baby. So break out the liquor Britney, it’s time for a work event”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media